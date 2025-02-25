Daily Search Forum Recap: February 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Chegg sued Google over AI Overviews hurting traffic and revenue. Microsoft Bing is testing Copilot Search. Google crawlers spike for some sites after some IP changes. Google is testing AI-generated answers opened by default. Google Search Console'a API is delayed. Google Merchant Center is testing a Physical Stores tab.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Microsoft Bing Testing Copilot Search
Microsoft seems to be testing a more fully AI-powered search engine, which may be named Copilot Search. Copilot is the name of Microsoft's AI features, formerly known as Bing Chat.
Google Sued Over AI Overviews For Hurting Traffic & Revenue
18 year old, publicly traded education technology company, Chegg, has sued Google over its AI Overviews and how it has hurt their traffic and revenue. Chegg has "filed a complaint against Google, which has unjustly retained traffic that has historically come to Chegg, impacting our acquisitions, revenue and employees," said Nathan Schultz, CEO of Chegg.
Google Crawler Update Causing Spikes In Crawling For Some
Some sites, hosted on some CDNs (content delivery networks), are experiencing a big spike in server response times for crawling, while seeing a drop in total crawl requests. So technically, the crawling has dropped but Google is taking much longer to crawl a lot less.
Google Tests AI-Generated Answer Results Open By Default
Google is testing opening the normally closed/collapsed AI Answer box. Meaning, normally you need to manually tap to expand the answer, here Google is testing opening these boxes by default, without you needing to click expand.
Google Search Console API Is Delayed
The Google Search Console API has been delayed for the past several days. Data is days behind the web interface and causing issued for those who use Looker Studio, Big Query and other solutions to see the Search Console data when accessed through the API.
Google Merchant Center Next Physical Stores Section
Google seems to have added, for some merchants, a new section named Physical Stores to the Google Merchant Center Next console. In this section is random data from within the store's Google Business Profiles listing.
Google Pixel Basketball Hoop & Court
Here is a photo from the Google San Francisco office where they had some Pixel event. You can see there is a custom Google Pixel basketball hoop on a decked out basketball court.
