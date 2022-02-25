Daily Search Forum Recap: February 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I am seeing signs of an unconfirmed Google search ranking update, I don't think it is related to the page experience update. Google Shopping is testing messaging with customers within Google Merchant Center. Google is testing three image links in search ads. Google still is not going to recognize SEOs or give them official stamp of approvals and certification. Google said absolute or relative links are not slower or faster.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On February 24th (Unconfirmed)
I am seeing new signs of a possible, but yet, unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update that seemed to touch down on Thursday, February 24th. To be honest, this is most likely unrelated to the desktop version of the page experience update that started on Thursday, February 22nd.
- Google Testing Messaging For Google Shopping & Google Merchant Center
Google seems to be testing a form of messaging between businesses and merchants that use Google Merchant Center. Google said in an email to some Google Merchants that it is testing a "new messaging pilot to help you connect with customers and improve your sales through Google Shopping."
This week was packed with algorithm and ranking topics but not the typical unconfirmed Google updates. We had Google officially begin rolling out the desktop version of the page experience update...
- Google Tests Three Image Links In Mobile Search Ads
Google is testing an ad format, that I think is new, where it has three images in the ad, all that link to different landing pages. So if you click on one image, it takes you to one unique URL, if you click on a different image in the ad, it takes you to a different unique URL.
- Google SEO Recognition Or Stamp Of Approvals Does Not Exist
Google's John Mueller if a claim found on an SEO website that says "recognized by Google as an agencies as SEO specialists in SEO for Real Estates" is legit. The answer is no, Google does not provide certification or approvals for SEO agencies.
- Google Link Speed Difference Between Absolute Vs Relative Links - Nah...
Is there a speed difference between using absolute versus relative links and if so, does it matter to Google. I am pretty sure there is no speed difference and I am confident that either way, it won't matter for Google SEO reasons.
- Happy Googler at Google
Here is a smiley Googler standing in front of a Google sign whiteboard at the Google Dublin office. She looks happy and she has been at Google for two and a half years as a Senior Digital Marketing C
Other Great Search Threads:
- Looks like Google's Mortgage search feature has gone live on desktop too., Avi Buchbinder on Twitter
- Google is investigating reports of an issue with the Google Merchant Center Content API for Shopping., Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Is this new? Google Business bulk accept/discard Google Update 👇 #gmb #googlebusinessprofile, Brandon Schmidt on Twitter
- Number of results missing on "Site:" queries. Is this a test or a bug? cc:@rustybrick, Eli Schwartz on Twitter
- Time to migrate. In the Google Ads editor you can select "No Responsive Search Ads" under Custom Rules to see which of your Ad Groups don't have any RSAs yet. In order to use this rule, just filter for it on Ad Group level, Mike Ryan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Drive ranking in YMYL categories by mastering E.A.T. with content and links
- Lookback: Google launched the Panda algorithm update 11 years ago
- Shoppers may soon be able to message merchants via Google Shopping
- Buy on Google gets rid of order caps and automatic suspensions
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Write a Great Financial Report? Tips and Best Practices, Databox Blog
- #GTMTips: Setup A Google Tag Manager Server Using Cloud Run, Simo Ahava's blog
Industry & Business
- Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower, Seeking Alpha
- Google Faces Sanctions Dilemma With Pro-Russia YouTube Channels, Bloomberg
- Google won’t fire or suspend unvaccinated employees, but they need approval to visit the office, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Refreshing: A Step-by-Step Strategy (Based on Updating 50+ Posts), Ahrefs
- Your Content Analytics Are Meaningless Unless You Have This [Rose-Colored Glasses], Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Live Traffic Showed the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, VICE
- How Google Maps is tracking the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Washington Post
Mobile & Voice
- Publishers Move to Abandon Google-Supported Mobile Web Initiative, Wall Street Journal
- Shopping Component for Web Stories are Coming Soon, tl;dr Marketing
SEO
- What It's Like to Do SEO as an Expat, The SEO Rant
- Answering Queries With A Knowledge Graph, SEO By The Sea
- Which is better for SEO: dynamic prices or static prices in title tags?, Search Pilot
PPC
- How Much Does Google Ads Cost?, WordStream
- Keyword Analysis: How to Analyze Your Keywords for SEO, Semrush
- 4 Things to Know About PPC Advertising, DealerOn
Search Features
