Google SEO Recognition Or Stamp Of Approvals Does Not Exist

Google's John Mueller if a claim found on an SEO website that says "recognized by Google as an agencies as SEO specialists in SEO for Real Estates" is legit. The answer is no, Google does not provide certification or approvals for SEO agencies.

John Mueller said on Twitter "Nah, we don't. People just put weird stuff on their web pages."

This has come up before, where Google said it won't provide SEO certification and there is no Google SEO partner program despite what people might put on their websites. Plus, do not mistaken the Google top contributor program to certification - they are not.

Google just won't offer any form of stamp of approval for any SEO agency or SEO consultant in an official capacity.

