Making A Video At Google For Edible Food Surplus

Here is a photo from a video production company at a job they had at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters, where they shot a video recording some Google chefs on the top of edible surplus food.

They shared this and other photos on Instagram and wrote "Yesterday we spent the day at Google! We shot a video on what Google is doing to manage edible surplus food and organic waste through repurposing, composting, and donations."

Here is the post:

