Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2023

Feb 23, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now says that Google Discover visibility can be impacted by the Google helpful content update (yes, core updates and some other updates did impact Discover). Did you see the mobile version, with voice search, of the new Bing AI chat? Google Business Profiles testing a "see photos" button, seems duplicative. Google Search Console updated the user and permissions management. Google now says you no longer have to host the favicon image on the same domain as the site.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Google Discover Impacted By Many Search Signals, Including Now The Helpful Content Update
    Google has updated both the Google Discover help documentation and the Google helpful content system page documentation to clarify that Google Discover uses many of the same signals as Google Search for ranking. The big news is that previously Google told us the helpful content update did not impact Discover, but now Google says it does.
  • New Bing AI Chat Now On Mobile With Voice Search
    Yesterday, Microsoft announced that the new Bing AI Chat features are available for some users on the Bing mobile app and Edge mobile app on iOS and Android. And with that, voice search using Bing AI chat is just so sweet.
  • Google Search Console Updates Users & Permissions Controls
    Google Search Console pushed out a security control update that reworked how the user and permissions management works. This is to bring over the old Webmaster Tools version to the new Search Console, and Google will sunset the old version in the coming months.
  • Google: Favicons No Longer Need To Be Hosted On Same Domain
    Google has updated its favicon search developer documentation to now say that you don't need to host the favicon in the same domain in order to be eligible for a favicon in Google Search results. Google removed the line, "the URL must be in the same domain as the home page."
  • Google Business Profiles "See Photos" Button
    Google Business Profiles lets you access and edit your business profile from web search (like it or not) and recently, Google has been testing showing a "see photos" button in addition to the normal "add photos" button.
  • Valentine's Day at Google
    Here are some photos from last week, on Valentine's Day, from the Google Netherlands office. You can see Google had heart shaped donuts, red velvet cake, balloons, and more.

