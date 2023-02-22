Daily Search Forum Recap: February 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bear with me - a lot going on today. We had Google confirm a new Google product reviews update, which we likely saw coming - got a lot on that topic below. Google Ads is currently suffering mass account suspensions. Microsoft Bing explained how Bing AI Chat leverages Bing Search and ChatGPT through technology they call Prometheus. Bing is also testing the image creator tool in Bing Search. A new mindblowing local ranking study says services in your Google Business Profile makes a big difference for rankings all of a sudden - how wild! So yea, it was an insane day of news.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Unwraps February 2023 Product Reviews Update With Language Support
Google, at about 5pm ET last night on February 21, 2023, has unleashed the sixth product reviews update. This is named the February 2023 product reviews update and it expands to several more languages in addition to just English.
- Many Advertisers Complaining About Google Ads Account Suspensions
Last week we had reported that Google Ads campaigns were seeing mass disapproval and suspensions but now I am seeing new reports of Google Ad account suspensions across multiple verticals. I am not sure if this is a new thing or just something Google Ads advertisers need to more often deal with but it seems like something triggered this week.
- Prometheus: Why Bing AI Chat Is So Fast & Up-To-Date
Microsoft's Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President of Search & AI at Microsoft put together a detailed blog post explaining the Prometheus technology and how Bing uses it to make Bing AI chat fast and current.
- Report: Google Business Profiles Services Now Impact Local Rankings
Joy Hawkins and friends re-did a study they did years ago to discover that now the services you add to your Google Business Profiles now have an impact on your local rankings - at least way more than it did in 2019.
- Microsoft Bing Tests Image Creator In Search Results
Last October, Microsoft introduced its Image Creator tool to help you create images using AI. Well, now Bing seems to be testing this in the web and image search results in some regions.
- Dancing Googler At Dublin Office
This is an older video of a Googler dancing at the Google Dublin office. The funny part is that it seems no one else is dancing in the background. It made me laugh, so I hope it makes you smile.
