Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update to report on over the past few days. Google Ads had a spooky ads disapproval and suspension bug last night that actually happened exactly a year ago today. Did you know Microsoft Bing's AI bot is named Sydney? Microsoft Bing has new terms of service goes a bit too far. Google's legacy Google My Business insights API is fully going offline Monday.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Another Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around February 14th
    Here we go again; yet another Google search ranking algorithm update seems to have touched down on February 14th, maybe as early as February 13th, and seems to be continuing to shake things up throughout today. We previously covered unconfirmed updates on the 8th/9th and also the 4th.
  • Swarm Of Google Ads Campaign Ad Disapprovals & Suspensions
    Last night, Google Ads started to suspend and mass disapprove Google Ads and Google Merchant Center campaigns. There are numerous reports of this issue starting around 4 pm ET on Tuesday, February 14th.
  • Microsoft Bing AI Codename: Sydney
    The other week I spotted this Twitter thread where someone was able to ask Microsoft Bing AI chat what its codename is. In short, Bing AI responded that it was "Sydney." The back-and-forth interaction is very Westworld interaction-like, which is funny.
  • PSA: Legacy Google My Business Insights API Going Offline Monday, February 20th
    Just a PSA, Google is fully deprecating the legacy Google My Business API on February 20, 2023 - this coming Monday. This is not new, most of those using the old API had most of its features deprecated now and we reported about this last year. But now the remainder of the features are fully going offline this coming Monday.
  • Does Microsoft Bing's New Terms Of Service Go Too Far?
    When the new Microsoft Bing AI copilot was announced, and I reported about the changes to the Bing webmaster guidelines, Glenn Gabe also picked up on some potentially problematic language in the new Bing terms of service.
  • Google Mini Bus Inside
    Here is another vehicle retrofitted to go inside a Google office. This is one of those old buggy mini buses that now works as office decor and utility for the Google Brazil office.

