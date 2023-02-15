Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update to report on over the past few days. Google Ads had a spooky ads disapproval and suspension bug last night that actually happened exactly a year ago today. Did you know Microsoft Bing's AI bot is named Sydney? Microsoft Bing has new terms of service goes a bit too far. Google's legacy Google My Business insights API is fully going offline Monday.

How to fix Android Auto GPS or Google Assistant not responding, 9to5Google

Bing AI Can't Be Trusted, DKB Blog

