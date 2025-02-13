Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2025

Feb 13, 2025
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Reddit blamed Google's search algorithms for not meeting its expected user growth - yea, no joke. Google Search is now faster, about 60 milliseconds faster. Google can show future dates for snippets, or is it a bug. Yahoo Search is testing AI Answers with links. Google Ads customer match lists will expire after 540 days in the coming months.

