Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2026

Feb 10, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI's ChatGPT ads go live with user ad controls. We are also seeing the start of more Google ranking volatility. Google is testing citation icons at the bottom of the AI Mode results. Google Ads PMax A/B testing is rolling out. Grokipedia is seeing a big drop in its search visibility. Bing is testing dynamic search results count under the search box.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Go Live With User Ad Controls
    OpenAI has officially launched ads in ChatGPT yesterday. The company announced, "Today, we're beginning to test ads in ChatGPT in the U.S. The test will be for logged-in adult users on the Free and Go subscription tiers. Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education tiers will not have ads."
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Gets Heated Again February 10th
    I am seeing some early signs of yet another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update with more volatility touching down today, February 10th. The chatter within the SEO community is starting to spike, and some of the third-party tracking tools are showing volatility.
  • Grokipedia Seeing Decline In Google Search Visibility
    There are some reports coming out that Grokipedia, the AI-based Wikipedia, is now showing a decline in search visibility in both Google and even ChatGPT. This comes after both an indexing and ranking surge in Google Search.
  • Google Ads Performance Max A/B Experiments In The Wild
    A month ago, we reported on a new help document on Google Ads for Performance Max optimization experiments: A/B testing assets beta. Well, now some are seeing this in the wild, where you can set up these A/B tests in a controlled environment.
  • Google AI Mode Tests Citation Icons At Bottom Of Answers
    Google appears to be testing showing the citation favicon site icons at the bottom of the answer in AI Mode. This is in addition to where it normally shows those icons, at the top right of the card stack, on the side of the answer response.
  • Bing Tests Dynamic Results Count Under Search Box
    Microsoft Bing is testing a dynamically loading results count under the search box. So when you enter your search phrase, the results count will dynamically count up from 0 to the number of results found.
  • The Old Bing Bellevue Building 12 Man Sign For Seahawks
    Did you know that about a decade ago, the old Microsoft Bing office would make it so its building had a massive 12 sign so that Seattle Seahawks fans could see the 12 for miles and miles.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Feb 11, 2026 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools Rolls Out AI Performance Report (With New Design)

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Would You Give Google Your ID Numbers To Remove Results About You

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Google's Crawler File Size Limits Doc Again

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Sign In To Customize Top Stories - Preferred Sources

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Short Names Being Removed From Business Profiles

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Gets Heated Again February 10th
Next Story: Ceiling Clouds At Google Office Going Up

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.