Microsoft Bing is testing a dynamically loading results count under the search box. So when you enter your search phrase, the results count will dynamically count up from 0 to the number of results found.

This seems cute and interactive and also a bit gimmicky, but it is cute.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted an example on LinkedIn - he wrote, "In a playful move, Bing added a dynamic result count to its pages."

Here is what I see:

Here is his post with his video, which looks a bit more normal for a results count:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.