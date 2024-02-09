Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google removed Web Stories from image search results and the carousel view. Google-Extended does not impact Google Search. Google Business Profiles added events and activities. Google is testing blue shaded and sticky search bars. Danny Sullivan and John Mueller share our feedback via internal Google newsletters. And I posted this weeks SEO video recap with Apple Vision Pro.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Update Brewing, Quality Improvements Still Coming, Ranking Confusion & Bing Deep Search
For the original iTunes version, click here. This week we covered a new possible Google search ranking update that started brewing on Wednesday, February 7. Google's Danny Sullivan said again...
-
Google Drops Web Stories From Images & Carousel View & Updates Search Feature Availability
Google has updated its Web Stories documentation to explain where Web Stories can show in search. Google said Web Stories no longer will show up within Google Image Search, the carousel view and made some changes to where these Web Stories show within Google Search.
-
Google-Extended Bot (Token) Does Not Affect Google Search
Google has made an update to its Google crawler (user agent) search documentation to change the references of "Bard" to "Gemini" because of the product name change. Google also clarified that Google Extended has no impact or effect on Google Search.
-
Google Business Profiles Activities & Events In Dashboard
Google has added the ability to add activities and events to the Google Business Profiles dashboard. This is a quick form to add upcoming events or activities to your business quickly.
-
Google Tests Blue Shaded Search Bar Headers (Some That Are Sticky)
Google Search is testing various shades of blue for its search header, including a sticky version that, um, sticks as you scroll down the search results. Here are various screenshots from a few folks that I found on X over the past several days.
-
Danny Sullivan & John Mueller Send Internal Newsletters For Google Staff
Did you know that both Danny Sullivan and John Mueller send emails to Google employees on a routine basis? I heard from multiple sources that John sends one weekly, I think maybe on Fridays, and Danny Sullivan shared a screenshot of a portion of the email he recently sent to Google staff on X.
-
Google.org Speaker Podium Sign
Here is a photo from the Google office in Palo Alto of a speaker podium with Google.org sign on it. I've seen plenty of speaker podiums with Google logos on them but not Google.org on them.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It has arrived... #GoogleGemini, Andy Simpson on X
- The cached copy wouldn't help you see information from a defunct website. The cached copy showed you what we saw the last time we visited a *live* website. We never provided a list of these snapshots over time. If the site went down for an extended period, Google SearchLiaison on X
- YouTube shopping FTW -> Google is seeking to patent “product identification in media items.” Google’s filing details a system that uses machine learning to detect the presence of specific products in image and video data "To ma, Glenn Gabe on X
