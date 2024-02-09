Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2024

Feb 9, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google removed Web Stories from image search results and the carousel view. Google-Extended does not impact Google Search. Google Business Profiles added events and activities. Google is testing blue shaded and sticky search bars. Danny Sullivan and John Mueller share our feedback via internal Google newsletters. And I posted this weeks SEO video recap with Apple Vision Pro.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2024

Feb 9, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Update Brewing, Quality Improvements Still Coming, Ranking Confusion & Bing Deep Search

Feb 9, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Drops Web Stories From Images & Carousel View & Updates Search Feature Availability

Feb 9, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google-Extended Bot (Token) Does Not Affect Google Search

Feb 9, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Activities & Events In Dashboard

Feb 9, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Blue Shaded Search Bar Headers (Some That Are Sticky)

Feb 9, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Update Brewing, Quality Improvements Still Coming, Ranking Confusion & Bing Deep Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.