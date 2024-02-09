Google Search is testing various shades of blue for its search header, including a sticky version that, um, sticks as you scroll down the search results. Here are various screenshots from a few folks that I found on X over the past several days.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this blue sticky header and posted this screenshot on X:

Shameem Adhikarath later posted a video of it in action:

Is this Google search bar is sticky for everyone while scrolling down Google Discover (not scrolling up) @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/bD2bGhKi4g — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 31, 2024

Brodie Clark then shared some different variations on X later:

Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.