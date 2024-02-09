Google Tests Blue Shaded Search Bar Headers (Some That Are Sticky)

Google Search is testing various shades of blue for its search header, including a sticky version that, um, sticks as you scroll down the search results. Here are various screenshots from a few folks that I found on X over the past several days.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this blue sticky header and posted this screenshot on X:

Google Blue Sticky Search Bar

Shameem Adhikarath later posted a video of it in action:

Brodie Clark then shared some different variations on X later:

Google Search Bar Test Mobile Blue Magnifying Glass

Google Search Bar Test Mobile Grey Background Selected Item

Google Search Bar Test Mobile Blue Background Selected Item

Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

