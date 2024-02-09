Danny Sullivan & John Mueller Send Internal Newsletters For Google Staff

Did you know that both Danny Sullivan and John Mueller send emails to Google employees on a routine basis? I heard from multiple sources that John sends one weekly, I think maybe on Fridays, and Danny Sullivan shared a screenshot of a portion of the email he recently sent to Google staff on X.

Here is what Sullivan shared about his internal newsletter:

This is the issue he was responding to:

I hear from several Googlers, both within the Google Search teams and those outside of that team, that they enjoy reading these newsletters. I suspect Googlers can subscribe or unsubscribe from these email lists (I am not sure how it works). But it is nice to know that some of what we yell about on social makes it to both people working at search at Google and just those who work at Google in general.

We have seen Danny Sullivan share feedback sessions with Googlers, including team review meetings and ranking fairs.

Forum discussion at X.

 

