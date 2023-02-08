Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft demoed its new Bing experience with co-pilot, ChatGPT and I got to say, it was much more impressive than what Google Bard shared. Bing also updated its webmaster guidelines to support this new AI search experience. Google is officially removing podcast carousels from search. Google Business Profiles is removing emojis and special characters from business names. And Google is testing clipable coupons directly in search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Microsoft Bing's New AI Features Are Really Impressive & Thought Out
Yesterday I was at the Microsoft office with dozens of other media folks (lots of famous YouTubers also) for Microsoft to showcase its next evolution of Bing, the co-pilot for the web powered by the upgraded ChatGPT.
- Microsoft Bing Updates Webmaster Guidelines: Conversation Mode and Bing Image Creator
Microsoft has updated the Bing webmaster guidelines to support the updates with the new co-pilot, AI, ChatGPT-powered version of Bing. Bing updated the answers section and added a new section for "conversation mode and Bing image creator."
- Google Business Profiles Removing Emojis & Special Characters From Business Names?
For the past few weeks, there have been reports via the Local Search Forum that Google has been removing emojis and special characters from business names within Google Business Profiles. This means if you try to add an emoji for your name to stand out in the Google local listings, Google may remove that emoji.
- Google Search Feature: Coupons From Stores
Almost a year ago, Google began to integrate clipable coupons into Google Shopping. Well, now it seems that Google is testing showing those clipable coupons directly in Google Search, and not just in Google Shopping.
- Google Confirms Podcast Carousels Going Away In Search On February 13
A few weeks ago, we reported that Google dropped the podcasts carousel from the search results. Well, now Google confirmed the podcast carousel is 100% going away within the Google Search results.
- Google Digitale Werkplaats In A Mobile Home
Here is an interesting photo from the Google Netherlands office of what looks like a mobile home vehicle inside the office that is named Google Digitale Werkplaats.
