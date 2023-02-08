Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft demoed its new Bing experience with co-pilot, ChatGPT and I got to say, it was much more impressive than what Google Bard shared. Bing also updated its webmaster guidelines to support this new AI search experience. Google is officially removing podcast carousels from search. Google Business Profiles is removing emojis and special characters from business names. And Google is testing clipable coupons directly in search.

