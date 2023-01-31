Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google implies that spammy links from porn sites are not a huge concern. Google Search does not have the notion of optimal keyword density. Yahoo Search will likely make a return; there is much more evidence of this happening. Microsoft Bing is doing some interesting things in search. Google Search is testing a box and card-like designs.
- Google: Spammy Links From Porn Sites Are Not Something To Prioritize
Google has posted one of its Google SEO office-hours, this one was posted today, recorded in January, after the Google layoffs news, and one question asked was about if you should worry about spammy from porn sites and if they can cause bad for ranking in Google Search.
- Yahoo Working On Yahoo Search
Last week I reported that Yahoo Search posted on Twitter that it will be making search cool again. As I posted on Search Engine Land yesterday, we got more evidence that Yahoo is really moving forward with improving its search service.
- Google Search Still Does Not Have Optimal Keyword Density
Google has posted one of its Google SEO office-hours, this one was posted today, recorded in January, after the Google layoffs news, and one question asked was about keyword density - yep. John Mueller from Google said, "no, Google does not have a notion of optimal keyword density."
- Google Tests More Card Box Like Buttons In Search
Google is testing more card and box-like elements in the search results. We covered this with the product results interface a few weeks back but now we are seeing them for other elements.
- More Bing Search Features & Tests
Here is another batch of Microsoft Bing Search tests and features that were caught out in the wild that I wanted to share with you. They include
- John Mueller & Daniel Waisberg Biking Near Google Tel Aviv
A couple weeks ago, John Mueller went to visit the Google Search Console team, which is based in the Google Tel Aviv office. Daniel Waisberg works out of that office, working closely with the Search C
- AI in the SERPs that pulls from your articles yields a very strange feeling. Here is Neeva AI providing an answer about favicon problems and part of that is from my post. Hovering over the section shows part of my post in the, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- I don't think there's a big difference there, as long as the critical "SEO elements" are higher up in the head and the head doesn't break in rendering., John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't think there's anything I could say "never affects SEO" - if you cause a traffic accident and someone searches for the company sticker on the back of your car, and goes to your site, that's SEO, right? Don't cause traffic accidents, please., John Mueller on Mastodon
- The most common way spammers do that is by dropping tons of links on hacked sites. It's not pretty or sustainable, but they usually don't care about that., John Mueller on Mastodon
