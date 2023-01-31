Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google implies that spammy links from porn sites are not a huge concern. Google Search does not have the notion of optimal keyword density. Yahoo Search will likely make a return; there is much more evidence of this happening. Microsoft Bing is doing some interesting things in search. Google Search is testing a box and card-like designs.

