Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2021

Jan 26, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Possible Issues With Google Search Console Canonicals & AMP Reporting
    There may be some possible bugs or issues with Google Search Console reporting around some canonical URLs being reported in some URL Inspection reports and for the AMP enhancement report.
  • Google Reveals Cookie Alternative - FLoC
    Yesterday, Google has took the cover off its alternative to cookies named FLoC or Federated Learning of Cohorts. FLoC basically clusters "large groups of people with similar interests"," this is data gathered in the browser, not stored anywhere, and it looks at the group and analyzes that data, creating a hidden individual "in the crowd," Google said.
  • Flagging Reviews In Google My Business Has Changes
    Late last week, Google has updated the workflow to flag reviews within Google My Business. The new flow gives you a bit more detail and probably makes it easier for Google to route the reviews in the right priority to the right team for review.
  • Google Search Gains AR Photorealistic 3D Car Models
    In December Google began adding streamed 3D content with AR features for cars. Now, according to Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering at Google, said "today, AR just got a lot more real in Search." He added Google now has "photorealistic 3D models" of some cars.
  • Google Search Video Carousel Autoplaying Videos Previews
    Back in 2017 we saw Google testing autoplaying video previews in the knowledge panel. Now it seems Google is autoplaying video thumbnails on overlay in the video carousel box in the search results.
  • Google Search Tests Sans Serif Font
    The same day Google began rolling out its new mobile search design, Google also began testing a new font for its search results. Gemma Fontané notified me of this last Friday and provided side by side comparison screen shots on Twitter.
  • Google Robots At Google Poland Office
    Google Poland has a lobby area with these robots. I am not sure if they are official Googlebot who spend their time crawling the web or if they are just for greeting visitors at the Poland office. T

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Previous story: Possible Issues With Google Search Console Canonicals & AMP Reporting
 
blog comments powered by Disqus