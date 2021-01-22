Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Indexing Storage Tiers, Language Diversity & Paying Bloggers
This week was a bit slower than a normal week but don't you worry, it won't last. Gary Illyes from Google spoke about how Google uses more expensive and faster storage for more important content. Google updated its crawl...
- Google My Business Insights Breaks Photos Uploads By Owner vs Customer
Google My Business has updated the photo views Insights report to let you filter the images based on if the owner uploaded the photo or a customer uploaded the photo. There is a new drop down to filter by (a) all photos, (b) owner photos and (c) customer photos.
- Chrome 88 Performance Recordings Adds Core Web Vitals Lane
With the release of Chrome 88, you can now see Core Web Vitals data in the developer tools performance recording section. The lane currently displays Web Vitals information such as First Contentful Paint (FCP), Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and Layout Shift (LS).
- Google Search Pushing More Local News
William Vambenepe, the head of the Product Management team of Google News, said Google is not just pushing local news in the Google News Showcase feature but also directly in Google Search. He showed an example for a query on [inauguration] where there is a box below the top stories section for local news.
- Old Google Posts Showing On Local Panels In Search
Google is now showing old, older than a week, Google Posts in the local panel on Google Search. Brodie Clark first spotted this but most people are able to replicate it. Here is his screen shot showing Google Posts from August 25, 2020, which was almost five months ago.
- New GooglePlex View From The Old GooglePlex
Here is a photo taken from the old GooglePlex offices by a Googler software engineer named Yong Wu. He posted this on Instagram and wrote "an artificial Mountain View." What he is looking at is the n
- Generally, yes, but I'd be careful to make general assumptions about the network behavior of Googlebot based on Chrome, because rendering interfaces the network via our crawler, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- Requesting content removals. Check out this video to learn how to remove potentially illegal or unauthorized content on Google, including: ✅ Process and tools ✅ Content from Search ✅ Copyright infringement Wat, Google Search Central on Twitter
- The small, repetitive things add up., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google threatening to pull out of Australia, WebmasterWorld
