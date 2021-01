Okay, so this is not a real Google office but I am going through the archives to find interesting photos of Google and with COVID and no one being in the office, it is hard to find. Here is an old photo of a makeshift non-Google office in some part of the world.

I spotted this on Instagram a while ago.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.