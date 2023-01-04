Daily Search Forum Recap: January 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

More Google search ranking algorithm update volatility to report on in the past couple of days - was it helpful content or link spam update related? Google no longer has a 110 character limit on the headline for article structured data. Google's URL inspection tool shows nofollow links as the referring page. Google explains why giving start and end dates for algorithm updates is not so easy. Google has a "popular next steps" search refinement feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.