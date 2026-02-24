Daily Search Forum Recap: February 24, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft is fighting against prompt injections which try to manipulate AI engine responses. Google Ads support form requires you to give rights to support reps to make changes to your account. Microsoft Advertising is testing a shopping carousel with multiple images. Microsoft Advertising updated the design of shopping ads in Bing Search. Google is testing removing dates from the articles in Google Discover.

