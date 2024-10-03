Google Search Instead For

Google is testing replacing the "People also search for" box with a "Search instead for" box. I think this is just a title change because the functionality looks equivalent to the previous version.

This was spotted by Punit who posted about it on Mastodon - here is his screenshot:

This is what I see for this query:

Now, Google has used the "Search Instead for" title in the past, we have screenshots from 6 years ago over here:

And it was mentioned 12 years ago here.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.