Google is testing replacing the "People also search for" box with a "Search instead for" box. I think this is just a title change because the functionality looks equivalent to the previous version.

This was spotted by Punit who posted about it on Mastodon - here is his screenshot:

Google Search Instead For

This is what I see for this query:

Google People Also Search For

Now, Google has used the "Search Instead for" title in the past, we have screenshots from 6 years ago over here:

Search Instead For Google

And it was mentioned 12 years ago here.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

