Google Tests Search Result Snippets Without Breadcrumbs

Sep 13, 2024
Filed Under Google

Google Breadcrumb Trail

Google is testing showing search results snippets without the breadcrumbs in the URL section of the snippet. Google has tested removing URLs and breadcrumbs completely before, but now Google is testing removing just the breadcrumb and leaving the URL.

This test was spotted by Akarsh Kavuttan who notified me of the test last week on X - here is one of his screenshots showing this:

Google Search Snippets No Breadcrumbs

Compare that to what I see:

Google Search Snippets Yes Breadcrumbs

Here are more screenshots:

Brodie Clark was able to replicate this as well:

I don't think I care one way or another...

Forum discussion at X.

 

