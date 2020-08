Kevin Webster shared this screen shot of a Google search result snippet. The snippet says "4 topics include" and then shows those four topics. It pulled from the header tags on the page he said. I think this specific snippet is newish but Google has been doing these types of smart snippets for years.

Here is the screen shot shared by Kevin on Twitter:

Again, this specific wording I think is new but I do not think the overall concept of such a snippet is new.

