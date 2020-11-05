Google Search Ranking Algorithm Disturbance On November 4th

Over the past few days there has been chatter within the SEO industry about a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update. It may have started around November 3rd and continued through November 4th and today, November 5th. Google has not confirmed anything but between the SEO chatter and the tracking tools - there may have been a disturbance in the force.

Again, this seems to have started around November 3rd and spiked up a lot more November 4th:

Let me first share some of the chatter from WebmasterWorld:

Semrush is reporting some movements in Europe ^_^

so far huge decrease in traffic today (especially US traffic). I suspect (and hope) there is a relation to the elections

I'm seeing the same thing, but it's early here. USA traffic has been way down since the weekend. I'm sure the election has something to do with it, but seeing that only my home page and my top landing page have been affected I think an update at Google is more likely, otherwise it would be an across the board drop. I have had a sustained drop in just those two pages since the weekend and during that time the SERPs have bumped up and down...today I lost five top3 ranking terms.

My traffic has surged today, but from Turkey, Egypt, India, Philippines, Nigeria and Republic Of Korea. A lot of that is suspect, they visit the exact same page over and over for days on end...I am blocking the IP addresses from Turkey especially as no real user has that pattern. My USA traffic is down 65% today at 10am, after multiple days of double digit decreases. Not a single conversion or inquiry since last week. As I mentioned, all of the decline seems to be targeted to just my home page and my highest traffic landing page. Is anyone else seeing this pattern?

Massive drops in conversions compared to the same month of last year. Traffic's also way down as well. Keywords kept on disappearing and pages were de-indexed for no reason.

Massive drop yesterday. Today things remain terrible. Something big is going on.

So it seems a lot is going on for some folks in the SEO community.

Here is what the tracking tools show:

Mozcast:

RankRanger:

SEMRush:

SERPMetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

SERPstat:

Have you noticed any big changes with your sites?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.