Google One-On-One On Why Rankings Go Up But Traffic & Clicks Down

Nov 5, 2020
Valerie Stimac, a travel blogger, complained on Twitter that while her site's content is ranking better than ever in Google Search, the traffic numbers from Google Search are down. She wrote "this is a classic case of Google's erosion of organic traffic: position is UP in the current period over last year, but CTR is down, impressions are down almost 50%, and clicks are down 70%!"

She shared these two charts from Google Search Console:

So then Danny Sullivan from Google responded for more information and this is where it is interesting to read, so let me share these tweets:

I will leave it all there... Sorry for not adding my two cents.

