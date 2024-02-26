Google Ads is testing a new change history page that shows more details on the changes made to your ads and campaigns. It now documents the change overview by user and by performance as a toggle.

Anthony Higman posted about this yesterday on X and said he "actually kind of digs it." He posted this screenshot of the new Google Ads change history page:

Here is a before screenshot from Nate Luis on X:

Do you have access to this new change history interface within Google Ads? If so, do you like it?

Here are those original posts:

I'm still seeing the old version on our campagins. pic.twitter.com/xk4fsqKL8J — Nate Louis (@N8Louis) February 26, 2024

Update, this is new from 3-months ago, thanks Adriaan!

Forum discussion at X.