Screenshots Now In The Google AdSense Policy Center

Google AdSense said it can now show you screenshots of your issues in the AdSense policy center. "To make it easier to determine what to fix when you have a policy issue, we're introducing screenshots to the Policy center," Google wrote.

I personally do not see this yet, I checked twice, but Google said not all issues will show screenshots. Google said "currently only some policy issues are eligible for screenshots." Google said it will "adding screenshots for more policy issues over the coming months."

These screenshots aim to highlight examples of policy issues found on your pages and can help you to identify and understand these issues and ultimately resolve them.

To view these screenshots, go to the Policy center in AdSense and then click Fix in the Action column. This will take you to the "Issue details" page where you may (or may not) see a "Screenshots" column if there are screenshots available for your issue. To view a screenshot, click Choose image in the "Screenshots" column.

Google added this disclaimer "Note that screenshots may not show every issue, so check your entire page to make sure it follows our policies. Some policy issues won't have an associated screenshot."

