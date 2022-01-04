Google Local Results Displays Bike & Car Charging Icons In Local Results

Google is now showing bike icons for the bikeshare data it shows in the local search results, including the local pack and local listing for a bike share location. Google also shows the quantity of bikes that are available at that location. And Google is also showing electric car charging icons.

Google added in 2019 bikeshare information to the map and local results. But I think the bike icon is new, or maybe I just am seeing it for the first time. Saad AK posted about this the other day on Twitter with a videocast of this in action - but I can replicate this.

Here are some screenshots:

Here is Saad's share:

Here is the car charging icons via Puinit:

I can see charging station icon with "electrical connectors" pic.twitter.com/Fxdz8DoEoa — Punit (@Punit6008) January 4, 2022

Is this new?

