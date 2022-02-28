Google Tests Search Bar Filters & Options On Top Right Side

I am seeing multiple reports of Google placing the search bar filters, you know, the bar that says "all, videos, news, images, more, etc" which is normally placed under the search box, is being tested on the right hand side of the search box.

It doesn't look like a bug but Google has had many weird quirks recently. But I should note, it seems like Google testing this about a year ago.

Here are some screenshots from @dileepp89 and @brodieseo yesterday (click to enlarge):

I guess this is one more test to add to the archives of the Google user interface tests.

Forum discussion at Twitter.