Google Tests Movie Carousel Film Ratings Label

We have seen movie results in Google for a long time, but now the movie carousel is testing showing the Motion Picture Association film rating system labels on those movie image covers.

Here is a screen shot of this in action from Mordy Oberstein as posted on Twitter.

I cannot replicate this, I still see the same movie carousel that I wrote about with the hover over back in mid-2020.

I am not sure most people care about the film rating labels these days but I like the addition.

Forum discussion at Twitter.