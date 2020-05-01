Google Merchant Center Features To Come To Search Console? Unlikely.

With Google Shopping becoming free, will we see the Google Merchant Center features be introduced into Google Search Console? John Mueller of Google was asked this on Twitter, where he implied that this would be unlikely.

John said "Sounds like a neat addition, though I'm not very keen on just duplicating existing functionality."

Google does have some product features in Search Console, mostly for performance reporting and structure data issues. But not full on Google Merchant Center - that will likely remain a standalone product for the foreseeable future.

If you do have reasons for Google to migrate Merchant Center to Search Console, you can let John know why you think that would make sense on Twitter.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

