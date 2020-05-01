Google: We Exists Because Of Users, Not Advertisers

May 1, 2020
Google's Danny Sullivan shot down a statement where it was said that Google exists for advertisers and thus should provide basic support to those paying advertisers for issues they may have. Danny Sullivan said "no, that's fundamentally not how we operate. Google exists because of users," he added.

He added "users don't benefit if we prioritized solving issues only for those who could pay for it."

Here are those tweets:

This goes back to some local ranking complaints around car dealerships that Danny forwarded to the local team to look into.

I am sure many of you might disagree with Danny's response.

