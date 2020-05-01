Google: We Exists Because Of Users, Not Advertisers

Google's Danny Sullivan shot down a statement where it was said that Google exists for advertisers and thus should provide basic support to those paying advertisers for issues they may have. Danny Sullivan said "no, that's fundamentally not how we operate. Google exists because of users," he added.

He added "users don't benefit if we prioritized solving issues only for those who could pay for it."

Here are those tweets:

No. That's fundamentally not how we operate. Google exists because of users. Users don't benefit if we prioritized solving issues only for those who could pay for it. I appreciate your concern on the issue. I've passed it on. I'll keep on it on behalf of all of you. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) April 29, 2020

This goes back to some local ranking complaints around car dealerships that Danny forwarded to the local team to look into.

I am sure many of you might disagree with Danny's response.

