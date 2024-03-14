Numerous Google Local Panel User Interface Updates

Over the past couple of weeks, I've been informed of a number of local user interface changes to the Google local panels in the search results. Here are some of those changes, not including what I already covered here.

(1) Google Social Media updates - as covered here - via Mike Blumenthal and Claudia Tomina:

Google Social Media Posts

Google Social Media Updates

(2) Google Business Profile not showing rating summary and stars; and more, spotted by Mike Blumenthal:

Gbp Stars Missing

(3) The AI answers in the local results (as covered here) but now in the wild; spotted via Claudia Tomina:

(4) Latest Updates card in Local panels via Khushal:

(5) Vertical expanded Google Maps in Search - versus what we covered here:

Forum discussion at threads above.

 

