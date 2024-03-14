Over the past couple of weeks, I've been informed of a number of local user interface changes to the Google local panels in the search results. Here are some of those changes, not including what I already covered here.

(1) Google Social Media updates - as covered here - via Mike Blumenthal and Claudia Tomina:

(2) Google Business Profile not showing rating summary and stars; and more, spotted by Mike Blumenthal:

Another example of the GB Profile changes test with an event space

Note

- absence of ratings/stars above the fold

- Name moved to top

- CTA move up under images

- More admission/ticket info visible above the fold https://t.co/l0gi9IYrvU pic.twitter.com/9hmGgSrP0D — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) March 6, 2024

(3) The AI answers in the local results (as covered here) but now in the wild; spotted via Claudia Tomina:

I asked about customer service and it featured 2 bad reviews! pic.twitter.com/7YLt0UQrYl — ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) March 9, 2024

Google featuring AI powered overview for business on the about tab. pic.twitter.com/RFpfGvEQCT — ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) March 9, 2024

(4) Latest Updates card in Local panels via Khushal:

🆕 Google testing new card layout for local business's Latest Updates. pic.twitter.com/iZiiINsLHX — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 27, 2024

(5) Vertical expanded Google Maps in Search - versus what we covered here:

Google shows new vertically expandable maps in Local Packs. Before there have already been horizontally expandable maps.



Have you seen this before @rustybrick ?https://t.co/szc49udgec



First seen by @aussermayr See his post on LinkedIn: https://t.co/KApAjshpRR pic.twitter.com/Q4UFstnYcE — SEO Südwest (@SEO_Suedwest) January 30, 2024

