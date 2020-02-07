Did Google Says It Will Offer Curriculum For Optimizing For BERT?

Feb 7, 2020 • 7:28 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google BERT Update

So Gary Illyes from Google was on stage at PubCon and yea, he may or may not have said some things that caused a bit of a stir in the SEO community. Some are quoting him as saying that Google will be providing "a curriculum for optimizing for BERT." I saw numerous tweets, one was actually deleted and reposted. But here is the big tweet floating around:

Nicole then posted something similar and deleted it, I guess to add more clarification around what Gary said before or after the curriculum statement:

Google has said before you don't optimize for BERT and here, I guess, at PubCon, Gary said it again but maybe also said that Google will communicate more around BERT for webmasters?

I was not there, so I do not know for sure what he said within the context, but these tweets are making it's rounds because yea, if he said Google will be providing "a curriculum for optimizing for BERT" then that is interesting, to say the least:

My thoughts, Gary first said you cannot optimize for BERT but then said Google will be offering a curriculum around what BERT means and how webmasters can think differently about it? But I do not know.

Okay, Gary was joking:

So there you have it, no curriculum for BERT optimization.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google My Business Bug? Google Posts Being Rejected In Masses
 
blog comments powered by Disqus