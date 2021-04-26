Google: Breadcrumb Placement Does Not Matter For SEO

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to breadcrumbs, the links you see on pages that tell you where you clicked from, the placement and location of those breadcrumbs don't really matter for SEO. John said "no, the placement doesn't matter for SEO."

"We use breadcrumbs for crawling (finding internal links) & for rich results (structured data); both don't depend on placement of the breadcrumbs," John explained. But where you place those breadcrumbs on your page, as long as Google can find them, it does not matter for SEO purposes he said.

Here are those tweets:

Great question -- no, the placement doesn't matter for SEO. We use breadcrumbs for crawling (finding internal links) & for rich results (structured data); both don't depend on placement of the breadcrumbs. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 25, 2021

Will all SEOs agree with this statement? I doubt it, but what else is new?

Forum discussion at Twitter.