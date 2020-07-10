Google Tests Bold & Large Ad Titles In Snippets

Jul 10, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing not just large titles for grouped snippets but also large titles that are fully bolded for Google Ad results.

Here is a screen shot from Andrew Rodgers who shared this with me on Twitter:

Google is not bolding the title because it matches anything in the search query box. It is just bolding the title because it is testing a new look, I suspect.

I do not like bold things... :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.

It is not just ads I am told:

