Feb 25, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Google is showing a "See more" button in some of the AI Mode results. This has been happening for almost the past month on desktop and probably mobile. It seems to come up more often for shopping related results, to load more products from the Google Shopping Graph.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark a few weeks ago, he posted a screenshot on X and wrote, "Clear example for how Google may try to give ads more visibility in AI Mode. The organic results could be hidden behind 'see more', with the ads being in a more immediate view. They have consistently still been shown at the very bottom of the result generation at this stage."

Here is that screenshot:

Then Sachin Patel posted the mobile version of it this week on X:

This may be related to the AI Mode getting more visual update announced back in October.

Forum discussion at X.

 

