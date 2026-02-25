Google AI Shopping Pushing Show More Products

Feb 25, 2026
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Shopping

Google's AI Shopping tab is now pushing shoppers and searchers to find more products. The prompt responses to your queries can display "Show more products" and other links to get you to view more products.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples on X and wrote, "Google has updated the AI-powered Shopping tab with a “Show more products” option (beyond the previous 9 listings), underlined clickable keywords that reveal related products, and a link icon on each product box."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ai Shopping Pushing More Products

Here is a video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

