Some time ago, Google updated the flow for the Google Business Profile verification. And the issue is, if you fill it out wrong, it can have consequences for that Google business listing in the future.

These details were posted by Claudia Tomina who posted on LinkedIn about this saying, "Google is updating the Business Profile verification flow, and it’s a potential trap for the unprepared." Claudia added that "the options you select here carry heavy weight regarding compliance and future suspension risk."

During the flow, it asks you to pick "What option best describes your business?" The options include:

My business has a physical location for customers like a restaurant or shop.

My business has a physical location but travels to work at customers' locations. For example, a plumber or a photographer.

My business travels to meet customers without a staffed physical location. Examples include personal trainers and dog walkers.

My business is an unstaffed facility where a transaction can take place and contact information for customer support is available. Examples include AT and electric vehicle charging points.

My business is online only.

Here is a screenshot:

Here is how Claudia broke it down:

Online Only : If you select "My business is online only," you are effectively disqualifying yourself. We know online-only businesses do not qualify for a GBP. I would imagine you could get suspended if you submit this.

: If you select "My business is online only," you are effectively disqualifying yourself. We know online-only businesses do not qualify for a GBP. I would imagine you could get suspended if you submit this. The Hybrid Model : "My business has a physical location but travels to work at customers’ locations." This is the classic Service Area Business (SAB) with a storefront. My concern here? This could trigger a workflow that eventually suspends the profile or forces the address to be hidden if the documentation doesn't perfectly match the selection.

: "My business has a physical location but travels to work at customers’ locations." This is the classic Service Area Business (SAB) with a storefront. My concern here? This could trigger a workflow that eventually suspends the profile or forces the address to be hidden if the documentation doesn't perfectly match the selection. The Staffing Requirement : One option specifies businesses that travel without a staffed physical location (e.g., personal trainers, dog walkers). Remember: Google guidelines state your business must be staffed to show the address. Choosing this will likely force your profile into a "hidden address" SAB status.

: One option specifies businesses that travel without a staffed physical location (e.g., personal trainers, dog walkers). Remember: Google guidelines state your business must be staffed to show the address. Choosing this will likely force your profile into a "hidden address" SAB status. The Exceptions: The "unstaffed facility" option for ATMs and EV charging stations might be the outlier. These are the only cases where unstaffed entities get a pass on the physical presence rule.

This is all good to have in mind, the only issue is that small businesses likely will never see this advice before they complete this flow.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.