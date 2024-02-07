Google Ads To Drop Support For Commissions Bidding For Hotel Ads

Feb 7, 2024
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Hotel

Google Ads will stop supporting Commissions (per Stay) and Commissions (per Conversions) bid strategies for Hotel Ads in October 2024. Google says this is because third-party cookies are being phased out and these models will not work in the future.

Google wrote, "Our travel commissions-based solutions require third-party-cookies and stay-specific information to accurately determine when a particular customer has stayed at a hotel to properly compute commissions. In light of industry changes, we’ll sunset both Commissions (per Stay) and Commissions (per Conversions) bid strategies for Hotel Ads in October 2024."

Here is the timeline:

  • Starting now, February 2024, Commissions (per Stay) will no longer accept new allowlist requests.
  • Starting April 30, 2024, Commissions (per Stay) and Commissions (per Conversions) will no longer be available bid strategies within Google Ads.
    • Campaigns that have active Commission-based bid strategies will continue to serve until the sunset date.
  • Starting October 31, 2024, campaigns with Commissions (per Stay) and Commissions (per Conversions) will no longer be available. You will continue to have access to historical reporting data for the campaigns in question. 
    • Google said they "highly recommend that you shift bid strategies before this date to ensure your campaigns continue to serve normally."

To replace commission bidding for hotel ads, Google said it has target Return on Ads Spend (tROAS) for Hotel campaigns. Google has also expanded Performance Max for travel goals solution. Google said more improvements will come to tROAS for hotel campaigns.

Forum discussion at X.

 

