Microsoft Advertising published its monthly what's new feature announcing changes and new features to its advertising platform. Microsoft announced enhanced conversions is rolling out to more markets, new targeting options, new ways to set up campaigns, an update to hotel center subaccounts and RSA reporting updates.

Here is a short version of what Microsoft announced:

(1 Enhanced conversions, currently in beta in Americas and Europe, is rolling out to all markets in the coming weeks.

(2) New targeting; In US/CA, in-market audiences for company size and job titles are now available.

(3) New way to set up campaigns by (1) Select the goal, (2) Choose from the best campaign types for your goal and (3) Follow the steps to get your campaign set up.

(4) Pausing the deprecation of subaccounts in Hotel Center. "Advertisers will also continue to manage their campaigns through Hotel Centre as currently," Microsoft wrote.

(5) RSA (responsive search ad) campaign asset reporting is now available at Campaign and Ad group levels.

Forum discussion at X.