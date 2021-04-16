Google Ads Dynamic Exclusion Lists Coming Soon

Google announced it will be rolling out in the coming weeks dynamic exclusion lists within Google Ads. Dynamic exclusion lists let you potentially automate the process of blocking your ads from showing on web pages or websites.

Google said it is "announcing a new feature that will make it easier for advertisers to protect their ads from running alongside content that does not align with their brand or campaign." Dynamic exclusion lists helps simplify the process of blocking these web pages or websites by letting you update them "seamlessly and continuously over time," Google said.

The dynamic exclusion lists can be created by advertisers or by a third-parties (like agencies or organizations) they trust. Google said that "once advertisers upload a dynamic exclusion list to their Google Ads account, they can schedule automatic updates as new web pages or domains are added, ensuring that their exclusion lists remain effective and up-to-date."

Googler, Ginny Marvin also tweeted about this:

Advertisers and agencies can create their own exclusion lists or use lists from trusted third parties, such as brand safety organizations and industry groups, which can be updated seamlessly. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) April 15, 2021

This feature will be available to all users within the coming weeks, Google said.

