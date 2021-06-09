Google May Automatically Add Location Extensions To Your Ads

Google has posted that it may begin to start automatically adding location extensions to some of your Google Ads. Google wrote this in a Google help document saying "if you have not added locations to your account, Google Ads may automatically match your business to known locations."

Google wrote and highlighted it in red:

Important: If you have not added locations to your account, Google Ads may automatically match your business to known locations (based on various account properties such as landing pages) and add the information to your account, in order to create these extensions. However, to ensure the highest level of accuracy, we recommend that you add location information manually.

Here is a link to the section of this change on this page and a screenshot:

Google to start auto-adding location extensions based on account properties. #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/tTzVKiAtPJ — Greg (@PPCGreg) June 2, 2021

PPC Greg, spotted this a bit ago and wrote on Twitter "Google to start auto-adding location extensions based on account properties."

This is something you should be aware of and on the look out for.

Forum discussion at Twitter.