Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Adds Crawl & Index Data

Microsoft has quietly added new metrics to the Bing Webmaster Tools performance reports. The new metrics include crawl requests, crawl errors and indexed pages. Previously, when this new report launched in February 2020, it had only clicks, impressions and average click through rate (CTR) and then later added average position.

Microsoft Bing has not yet announced this update to the report but you should be able to access this data yourself within the search performance report within Bing Webmaster Tools.

Here is a screen shot that you can enlarge:

Again, I do not see an announcement from Microsoft on this yet. Even the current help document does not show these new metrics, average position, crawl requests, crawl errors and indexed pages. Although, average position is written in the document, it is not in the screen shot on that page. Even screen shots from November 2020 do not show crawl requests, crawl errors and indexed pages metrics.

Thanks to Frank Sandtmann, a German SEO consultant, for notifying me of this.

