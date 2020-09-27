Programming Note: Offline Monday For Yom Kippur 5781

This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Sunday night (September 27th) through Monday night (September 28th) for Yom Kippur. I am not scheduling any stories on Yom Kippur, everything here will be paused until Tuesday morning (or if something is urgent, Monday night). We have a white theme going up today around 3pm ET through all of Yom Kippur (as a reminder, so check it out).

If you are bored, feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel. :)

Yom Kippur is one of the most significant days of the year in the Jewish religion. We basically pray and fast (and sleep) the whole 25 hour period. You can learn more about the day on Wikipedia if you are interested. This year it will be more interesting as it might rain and the outside, socially distant set up might be a bit wet...

For my fellow Jews - have an easy and meaningful fast. If I have done anything to insult, upset or embarrass anyone - I am sincerely sorry. I ask for your forgiveness.

We will resume on Tuesday, after Yom Kippur.