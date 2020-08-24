Vlog #81: Pam Auugst On SEO Automation & Don't Feed Google Everything In XML Sitemaps

Pam Auugst from Pam Ann Marketing came to my office just a few days before New York went officially on lock down over the COVID-19 pandemic. We were keeping a distance before the official CDC guidelines came out, it is still crazy to me how bad things got since then. In any event, this interview was the last interview I conducted before all the craziness.

Pam has been doing SEO for a long time, been through many Google algorithm updates but always came off without any scratches. Eventually she decided to start her own agency and it all happened organically. Her biggest clients and best case studies in SEO, she cannot talk about - like a lot of SEOs.

We then talked about python and automation in general. She said SEO is both a science and an art. But she realized that time is money and there are ways to automate some tasks to speed up more of the routine tasks. She uses a lot of spreadsheets for that and also uses python to do a lot of keyword research and generation of keyword lists. She also pulls from the people also ask section in Google for these keyword ideas.

XML Sitemaps is not a one time thing and you are done. XML sitemaps need to be managed over time, content changes, features change and you need to make sure all the content is in the XML Sitemaps are in there. Also, you need to make sure that the thin content is not in the XML sitemaps. She also does a lot of content clean up. She describes her technique she uses for this approach. In short, do not feed content to Google you don’t want Google to have anyway.

