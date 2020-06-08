Vlog #70: Katherine Watier Ong - Growing Your SEO Team & Voice Search

Katherine Watier Ong is owner of WO Strategies and she built her first web site in 1994 but has been doing SEO for over 15 years. She started doing SEO for a non-profits, and she got hooked on SEO after an SES Chicago event. Katherine explained she had to train grandmothers how to do SEO, which was a challenge. She loves teaching people who know nothing about SEO, how to do SEO. She then left the non-profit world to start her own agency.

Katherine explained how she helps grow your SEO team. She said she is good at vetting who would make a good SEO, even if they don’t know what SEO is. She gave these people take home tests to see if they can Google stuff and write stuff, as well how to use Google Analytics and how to write a link building email. She explained that to get the team to work together and keep learning, she scheduled regular meetings and did a lot of SEO trainings for the team all the time.

We then spoke about voice search and said it is a valid strategy with a lot of companies. She said the obvious match is for restaurants but also for informational sites. We then went off on a rant about why Google Search Console won’t give us voice search data. She said when it comes to voice search, you should also look at Bing because it powers a lot of cars and even some Alexa devices. We both feel voice search is going to be big in the future.

You can learn more about Katherine Watier Ong on Twitter @kwatier and at wostrategies.com.

