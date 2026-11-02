Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google and Microsoft, as well as OpenAI and Anthropic, are adopting a new AI training protocol for crawling and indexing. Reddit's stock price tanks after the CEO confirmed Google Search traffic declines. Google doesn't seem to think click data makes sense for the AI Performance reports. Google extended ads reps are using AI-generated names and photos. Google Ads has a new promotion offers report. ChatGPT Ads has wider ad formats and more features. And I published the big Google webmaster report for November 2026.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

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