Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2026

Nov 2, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google and Microsoft, as well as OpenAI and Anthropic, are adopting a new AI training protocol for crawling and indexing. Reddit's stock price tanks after the CEO confirmed Google Search traffic declines. Google doesn't seem to think click data makes sense for the AI Performance reports. Google extended ads reps are using AI-generated names and photos. Google Ads has a new promotion offers report. ChatGPT Ads has wider ad formats and more features. And I published the big Google webmaster report for November 2026.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Adopts New AI Training Control
    Google is adopting new AI training controls, under consideration by the IETF, that should simplify and streamline AI training controls for publishers and site owners.
  • Microsoft Bing New AI New Controls With AI Training From AI Search Grounding
    Microsoft just announced new Bing AI content controls "offering newer, simpler, and clearer preferences that allow you to make choices about training, grounding, or both while remaining eligible for Bing search results," Krishna Madhavan, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft Bing, wrote.
  • Reddit Stock Drops 33% After CEO Confirms Declining Google Search Traffic
    Reddit's stock dropped 36% over the past week after Reddit's CEO, Steve Huffman, confirmed Google Search traffic has been declining for the popular social media site. Of course, every SEO on this planet knew this would happen eventually, and it did.
  • Google Ads Strategists Using AI-Generated Fake Names & Profile Photos
    Google Ads Strategists, who are part of the Google Extended Workforce, are using AI-generated profile photos and names when reaching out to advertisers. An email sent from Kassy Garcia from Google to Joe
  • Gary Illyes Implies Click Data Not Coming To Google Search Console AI Reporting
    Gary Illyes from Google has implied that click data and query data are likely not coming to the AI performance report in Google Search Console. Gary Illyes wrote that the Search Console team is interested in bringing "data that makes sense" to the report but didn't say clicks or query data was that data that made sense or was useful.
  • November 2026 Google Webmaster Report
    t is time for the big Google Webmaster report, the November 2026 edition, where I recap all the big changes Google made organically in Google Search. Of course, the big one is that Google....
  • Google Ads Promotion Offers Within Promotions
    Google has added a new "Promotions offers" section within the Promotions section in Google Ads. This lets you quickly filter your promotions by these three statuses, offered, expired and invalidated.
  • ChatGPT Gets Wider Ads, Multi-Image Ads Expands, Expansion & More
    OpenAI just sent its weekly email update to advertisers announcing the ChatGPT Ads are live in 26 more countries, a new wider standard ad unit format, Multi-image ads are now available in open beta to all advertisers, Shopify integration is now available internationally and Shopify integration is now available internationally.
  • Patrick Bäurer Soccer Freestyler At Google Event
    Google has Patrick Bäurer, who is a prominent German professional football freestyler, social media creator, and multi-time Guinness World Record holder, was at a Google YouTube event. He performed some soccer tricks, including this one.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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