Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

X/Twitter has blocked Bing from crawling via its robots.txt file. Google's rich results test can now validate paywalled content structured data. Google SGE can consume paywalled content but we describe how to block it with new Google documentation. Google stopped showing event rich results under snippets. Google is testing "Shop all deals" banners in the search results.

