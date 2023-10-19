Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2023

Oct 19, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

X/Twitter has blocked Bing from crawling via its robots.txt file. Google's rich results test can now validate paywalled content structured data. Google SGE can consume paywalled content but we describe how to block it with new Google documentation. Google stopped showing event rich results under snippets. Google is testing "Shop all deals" banners in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Twitter (X) Now Is Blocking Bing Search
    X, well, Twitter.com, is now blocking Bing Search, specifically Bingbot, from crawling and accessing content posted on Twitter.com, on the X platform. Twitter specifically added to its robots.txt file a directive to disallow Bingbot from crawling the content on its platform.
  • Google: Search Generative Experience May Link To Paywalled Content But Here Is How To Block SGE
    Google has updated its paywalled content search developer documentation to explain that Google Search Generative Experience may link to content behind a paywall. Google wrote, "SGE overviews may include links to paywalled content as a way for people to discover those pages."
  • New Google Rich Result Test Paywalled Content Structured Data Check
    Google upgraded the Rich Result Test now to support the validation of structured data for paywalled content. This means you can check live sites, any site, to see if they are implementing the paywalled content structured data properly and if Google Search understands that URL has paywalled content or not.
  • Google Search Stop Showing Even Rich Results - Bug?
    Google seems to have stopped showing rich results for event markup in the Google search results. The event lists are no longer showing up event URLs in the Google search result snippet.
  • Google Places 'Shop All Deals' Banner In The Search Results
    Google is testing placing what looks like a banner ad in its own search results. It says "Shop all deals" and takes you to a query for "shop deals" but not with the original query you entered.
  • Google 25th Birthday Shirt
    A few weeks ago Google celebrated its 25th birthday. We covered some photos from the special day but here is a t-shirt that says 25 in Google colors. A Google 25th birthday t-shirt.

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

