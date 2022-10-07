Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is still working on the timestamp issues for stories in Google Search. Google Ads has released the Google Ads API release schedule. Google Ads has sped up applying recommendations from the experiments tab. Google says searching visually is rare. The Google tag added a bunch of features. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Still Working On Getting Timestamps Accurate In Search Results
Google is still working on getting the timestamps accurate in the search results and news search results. Several publishers, including the Director of SEO at USA Today and the SEO Editor for WSJ complained about the inaccurate timestamps in Google Search the other day.
- Google: Searching Visually Is Rare In Many Areas
John Mueller of Google said on Twitter the other day that "in many areas, searching visually is rare." Meaning, that most of your traffic likely does not come from Google Image Search or other methods of visual search, like Google Lens or Multisearch, but rather typical web searches.
- Google Ads API 2023 Release Schedule
Google has released its 2023 schedule for the Google Ads API. This includes the tentative dates for when various versions will be released and/or sunsetted for the Google Ads API.
- Google Ads Apply A Recommendation As An Experiment In The Experiments Page
Google Ads announced that you can now apply a recommendation as an experiment in the Experiments page. This allows you to more efficiently "in as few as two clicks, you can set up an experiment where you compare your base campaign to a trial campaign which will have the recommendation applied," Google said.
- Google Tag Adds Tap Coverage Summary, Ads, Analytics & CMS Integration
Google has updated the Google tag to include a new tap coverage summary and offering deeper Google Ads, Google Analytics, and various CMS integrations.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithmic Swings, Search Console Weirdness, Google Reviews Guidelines, Google Ads & More
This week, I posted the monthly Google webmaster report, an excellent place to catch up on the past month in SEO. Glenn Gabe shared some wild charts showing how Google's various search algorithms can't make up its mind about on-site quality. Google Search...
- Google Stan Dinosaur Dressed Up For???
Stan, the Google dinosaur, gets dressed up often enough and here it is once again. I am just not sure what these cloths represent this time? Any ideas?
Other Great Search Threads:
- This one used to hang in one of the public-facing showcases (there was a kind of public museum / expo for a few years). More new indexes, if you're curious. I'm sure there's a complete version out, John Mueller on Twitter
- You can use underscores, go for it. That said, I don't think any site is trying to rank for UTM parameter names., John Mueller on Twitter
- In March I wrote about Discover's "More recommendations", which drives you to a Task Dashboard based on products you are researching. I continue to see that feature. Task Dashboard contains recently viewed items, suggested art, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Independently of eat, etc, a website is not an author., John Mueller on Twitter
- Sorry I've been busy playing Splatoon. But I haven't forgotten this and and am still following up on it, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ad recommendations can now be applied as experiments
- Google review guidelines say discouraging negative or selectively soliciting positive reviews is not allowed
- Google Analytics v3 Search Console report currently not showing query data
- Amazon advertising optimizations to crush Q4
- Live chat, pixel helper, and 7 other Reddit Ads Manager updates
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 Annotations | Add Context to Your Data, Data Driven U
- Universal Analytics to GA4 - BigQuery Export Guide, Adswerve
Industry & Business
- Google’s Financial Fraud Checks Win Plaudit From Spain Watchdog, Bloomberg
- Google Contractors Allege They Were Fired for Union Ties, Bloomberg
- In Tokyo: New commitments to Japan’s digital future, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Should Your Content Team Play to Its Strengths or Fix Its Weaknesses?, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Assistant Driving Mode drops Google Maps, no longer like Android Auto, 9to5Google
- Google Maps Will Now "Vibe Check" Your Destination For You, Gizmodo
- Some Google Maps Users May Get Free Wireless Service for the Rest of 2022, Kiplinger
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant’s new updates make it easier than ever to get things done across devices, Google Blog
- Google says it’s committed to the Pixel Watch — now it has to convince users, The Verge
- Google seeks largest-ever order for Pixel 7 launch, Nikkei Asia
- Google unveils Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 processor, starts at $899, 9to5Google
- Introducing Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel Watch, Google Blog
SEO
- Google Dominates Apparel Search Results [Research Included], seoClarity
- How does SEO testing sit alongside product testing?, Search Pilot
- How to Change Meta Tags with JavaScript, Semrush
- Let's talk image SEO, Search Off the Record
- SEO Split Testing Result: Adding Dates to Titles Helps SEO - True or False, Semrush
- What Does Google’s Helpful Content Update Mean For My Business?, Koozai
- What is Search Intent? A Complete Guide for Beginners, LoudGrowth
- What Is Structured Data and Why Is It Important for SEO?, BruceClay
PPC
- Announcing a deprecation schedule for the Google Mobile Ads SDK, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Ads Tracking Template: How to Track Google Ads Performance With Ease?, PPC Expo
- Sunsetting support for Top content bid adjustments in Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- The Big Story: Midterm Political Ad Spending – And Is Meta The New AOL?, AdExchanger
Search Features
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.